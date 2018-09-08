Sep 8 2018
New: Webtalk Community – Maintaining Private & Business Contacts with Webtalk
Webtalk Community
A clever way to manage your own contacts
Would you like a better overview of your social media contacts?
Would you like to be able to differentiate between business and private contacts?
Do you sometimes lose track of facebook and wish you better filtered news that you can see, so as not to waste your time with unimportant posts?
Webtalk wants to enter this gap and close it. So it should be possible to sort contacts with different tags and add notes to them. Business contact and private contacts can be distinguished and simultaneously managed on one platform WITHOUT having to create a second account. Sounds good right? Whether personal contacts or business contacts, Webtalk promises easy management of contacts of all kinds and has in addition for the first 1,000,000 users a big surprise. Webtalk wants to conquer the market and offer a real alternative to traditional community platforms.
✔ Control the content you see
✔ Bringing real value to your connections by breaking them up with tags and notes.
✔ Organize your data and documents through the integrated file management system.
✔ Webtalk should also appeal to the professional user.
As a token of appreciation, Webtalk offers the first one million users who help make Webtalk better known a share of 50% of the Revenue Share – which is distributed to the users – for life (Lifetime) So it pays to be quick to create a free account and immediately invite some friends, because the participation is distributed over several levels and a later partner program takes over the downline, so also in advertising revenues and conversions in premium accounts additional commission can. Watch this short video and instantly register on Webtalk to enjoy the participation reserved to the first 1,000,000 users.
(Attention: If an error message comes up – then please go to „Advanced“ and „Allow insecure connection“ – everything is still in the beta phase.)
RAGHAVENDRA
10. September 2018 @ 6:35
I want to start this business in Kalburgi
Martin
10. September 2018 @ 7:44
You´re welcome. Great idea. After signup connect with me and I will help you.
Robert Balanoba
14. September 2018 @ 5:13
I want to start this business here in the Philippines… I didn’t receive the confirmation in my email yet
Martin
14. September 2018 @ 8:21
Hello Robert,
Nice to have you on board, – maybe the confirmation email is in the spam/junk folder?
After you have joined, please send me a connection request.
Greetings to the phillipines!
Martin
16. September 2018 @ 0:19
Attention: The registration process is not working correctly right now, because the confirmation emails are not send in some cases.
Please try again later – maybe the problem will be fixed by monday.